German TV anchor faces online 'rape, death threats' after interview with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Melissa Chan, a host of German state-owned international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, started receiving death and rape threats online as she grilled Pakistan's most popular leader Imran Khan in a recent interview.

The Emmy-nominated journalist took to social media and revealed that supporters of Pakistan’s former ruling party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intimidated her with horrifying threats.

In a recent post on Twitter, the former editor-in-chief of Yale Journal of Human Rights said “Pakistan Twitter! Ya’ll a lively bunch! But no, sorry — I never switch on replies for any posts because I get rape and death threats. Don’t need that in my life. There are no free speech issues! You have the freedom to tweet; I have the freedom to read or not. Tough cookies”.

I compared Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro. To his credit, he took it okay. In the full interview I also told him he was acting a bit like Sherlock Holmes so there was a lot going on! 📺 Watch! @dwnews: https://t.co/LhieRYeh9t pic.twitter.com/IosSqViJ6b — Melissa Chan (@melissakchan) November 10, 2022

She further clarified that she was targeted for comparing PTI chief Imran Khan to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro.

"I compared Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, to populist strongman Jair Bolsonaro. To his credit, he took it okay. In the full interview I also told him he was acting a bit like Sherlock Holmes so there was a lot going on!" Chan wrote in another tweet.

The PTI chief lately spoke with a number of foreign media outlets as he is recovering after his convoy was attacked while leading a long march toward the capital to press for early elections.

Nawaz Sharif will never let army chief’s ... 06:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2022 LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan again alleged that the Sharif-led government would not appoint the ...

On the other hand, Pakistan continues to witness ugly social media campaigns targeting the military establishment to rival politicians who dare to speak against populist leaders.