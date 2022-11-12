Pakistani court sentences man to death for killing American national ex-wife Wajiha Swati

RAWALPINDI – A district and session court in Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to Rizwan Habib Bangash after he was found guilty of killing his former wife Wajiha Swati, an American national of Pakistani origin.

The court also sentenced him to imprisonment for ten years, while two accomplices – Hurriatullah and Sultan – also got seven years sentence in the case. However, three suspects were acquitted in the case over lack of evidence against them.

In December 2021, Bangash had confessed last December to killing his former wife and burying her body at the house of his servant in Lakki Marwat. Swati had gone missing after she reached Rawalpindi on Oct 16, 2021 and her body was exhumed by police on December 25.

Police had started investigation into the case after a complaint about her missing was filed by Abdullah Mehdi Ali, who identified himself as the victim’s son.

As Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka read out the verdict, representatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were also present in the court.

Police claimed that the victims had been demanding back her property, which she had transferred to Bangash before divorce, from her husband.