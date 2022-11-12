Pakistani court sentences man to death for killing American national ex-wife Wajiha Swati

02:34 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Pakistani court sentences man to death for killing American national ex-wife Wajiha Swati
Source: File Photo
Share

RAWALPINDI – A district and session court in Rawalpindi on Friday awarded death sentence to Rizwan Habib Bangash after he was found guilty of killing his former wife Wajiha Swati, an American national of Pakistani origin.

The court also sentenced him to imprisonment for ten years, while two accomplices – Hurriatullah and Sultan – also got seven years sentence in the case. However, three suspects were acquitted in the case over lack of evidence against them.

In December 2021, Bangash had confessed last December to killing his former wife and burying her body at the house of his servant in Lakki Marwat. Swati had gone missing after she reached Rawalpindi on Oct 16, 2021 and her body was exhumed by police on December 25.

Police had started investigation into the case after a complaint about her missing was filed by Abdullah Mehdi Ali, who identified himself as the victim’s son.

As Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka read out the verdict, representatives of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were also present in the court.

Police claimed that the victims had been demanding back her property, which she had transferred to Bangash before divorce, from her husband.

British-Pakistani woman, 25, murdered in DHA ... 02:37 PM | 4 May, 2021

LAHORE – A British Pakistani woman, Mahira Zulfiqar, was found dead Monday at her rented house in Defence Housing ...

More From This Category
PTI to resume long-march today from Lala Musa
02:49 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
US urges India to restore political activities in ...
03:12 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Punjab announces increase in pensions
02:00 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
German TV anchor faces online 'rape, death ...
02:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Sonia Shamroz takes charge as first woman DPO in ...
01:14 PM | 12 Nov, 2022
Dasu attack: Pakistan court hands down death ...
12:24 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fact check: Is this the newborn of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in viral picture?
12:52 PM | 12 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr