GT road closed as PTI resumes long-march today from Lala Musa

LAHORE – The route between Rawalpindi and Lahore via GT Road has been closed down as former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to resume its ‘Azadi March’ from Lala Musa today (Saturday),

After the closure of Grand Trunk Road, the National Highway and Motorway Police officials said the motorists are being provided alternate routes.

Meanwhile, daily commuters are facing difficulties as intercity transport and goods transport also remained disrupted in wake of the long-march. Provincial administration has beefed up marchers' security days after former prime minister Imran Khan and other party leaders, were injured in a gun attack.

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema earlier today announced that the party’s General Secretary Asad Umar will lead a march in Jhang while convoys led by other leaders are carrying on from different parts will converge in Rawalpindi together.

Other PTI leaders will continue long march toward the capital in absence of former premier Imran Khan, who is recovering from bullet injuries received during an assassination attempt.

As marchers completed almost half of the journey which they started from Lahore, the administration in Lala Musa sealed the key areas in the city. Commercial activities have come to a halt while commuters are also facing difficulties.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is expected to address the march after 4pm today.

On Friday, PTI chief Imran Khan slammed PML-N leaders sitting in London, making decisions for Pakistan. Referring to desposed premier, Khan said that the leaders were seeking advice from the 'thief who fled the country'.

Addressing PTI’s long march via video link, the defiant politician reiterated that he would not let it happen, saying these people want to control institutions to save their ill-gotten money.