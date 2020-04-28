Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations along Loc
10:36 AM | 28 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Director General South Asia and SAARC Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan's strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot and Khuiratta on Monday.

According to media reports, while condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Zahid Hafeez underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

He said by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. 

The DG called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

Earlier, a woman embraced shahadat while an 8 year old girl sustained injuries after Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sectors along LOC.

