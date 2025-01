RAWALPINDI – Dr Khadija Mushtaq, a distinguished educationist and CEO of Roots IVY International Schools & Colleges, passed away on Tuesday.

Her funeral prayers will be held tomorrow (January 15) at 2:00 PM at Riverview Park, Amaltas Road (Soan River Road), DHA Phase-1, Rawalpindi.

In 2010, she became the youngest educationist in Pakistan’s history to be awarded the prestigious civil honor, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, in the field of education by the then President of Pakistan.