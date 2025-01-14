Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Punjab govt confirms gold reserves in Attock

Punjab Govt Confirms Gold Reserves In Attock

LAHORE – The Punjab government has confirmed the presence of gold reserves in Attock.

According to reports, recent surveys at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus rivers have verified the presence of gold reserves, a process that took the current Punjab government a year to confirm.

The Punjab government had the reserves validated not only by the Geological Survey of Pakistan but also by NESPAK.

Following thorough verification, a high-level committee of the Punjab government will meet Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz tomorrow to brief her about the gold reserves.

The Punjab government has decided to hold an international auction for extracting the gold reserves.

It is noteworthy that former provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad had previously claimed the presence of gold reserves in Attock.

Latest

