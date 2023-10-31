PTI claims attempt on Imran Khan’s life through slow poisoning in Adiala jail

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that party chairman Imran Khan could be victim of slow-poisoning in food in Adiala jail.

The party has called an emergency meeting of the core committee to review the information provided by Khan, who is detained in the jail on judicial remand in the cipher case, to his legal team during a recent meeting.

The party shared the development in a social media post on X, adding that it would issue an official statement regarding the “unholy game” against Imran Khan.

*بریکنگ نیوز*



چیئرمین عمران خان کو جیل میں کھانے میں زہر دینے (سلو پوائزننگ) کی اطلاع



پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی کور کمیٹی کا ہنگامی اجلاس طلب



کورکمیٹی کا اجلاس اب سے کچھ ہی دیر میں منعقد کیا جائے گا



کورکمیٹی چیئرمین عمران خان کی اپنے وکلاء کو فراہم کی گئی معلومات کا نہایت… — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2023

The former prime minister was arrested in August this year after the court sentenced him to jail for three years in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he had received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his government.

Moreover, the PTI chief was also barred from politics for five years.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence, ordering his release from the jail. However, he was immediately taken into custody by the FIA in the cipher case.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders of the party have raised concerns that the PTI chief could suffer from 'slow poisoning'. They asked the authorities to provide homemade food and water to him in the jail.