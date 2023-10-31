PTI claims attempt on Imran Khan’s life through slow poisoning in Adiala jail

LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that party chairman Imran Khan could be victim of slow-poisoning in food in Adiala jail.
The party has called an emergency meeting of the core committee to review the information provided by Khan, who is detained in the jail on judicial remand in the cipher case, to his legal team during a recent meeting.
The party shared the development in a social media post on X, adding that it would issue an official statement regarding the “unholy game” against Imran Khan.
*بریکنگ نیوز*— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2023
چیئرمین عمران خان کو جیل میں کھانے میں زہر دینے (سلو پوائزننگ) کی اطلاع
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی کور کمیٹی کا ہنگامی اجلاس طلب
کورکمیٹی کا اجلاس اب سے کچھ ہی دیر میں منعقد کیا جائے گا
کورکمیٹی چیئرمین عمران خان کی اپنے وکلاء کو فراہم کی گئی معلومات کا نہایت…
The former prime minister was arrested in August this year after the court sentenced him to jail for three years in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of state gifts that he had received as prime minister from foreign dignitaries during his government.
Moreover, the PTI chief was also barred from politics for five years.
Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence, ordering his release from the jail. However, he was immediately taken into custody by the FIA in the cipher case.
Earlier, Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders of the party have raised concerns that the PTI chief could suffer from 'slow poisoning'. They asked the authorities to provide homemade food and water to him in the jail.
Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.
PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.
Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Gold prices witnessed a negative trend in Pakistani market on Tuesday in line with international market trend.
The single tola price of the bullion saw a drop of Rs1,200 and new price settled at Rs212,100.
Meanwhile, the price for the 10 grams of gold plunged to Rs181,842 after drop of Rs1,028.
22 Karat Gold price currently stands at Rs197,724, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,738 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,775.00 for single tola.
In the international market, the precious metal reached $1996 after dropping $9.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,100
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.