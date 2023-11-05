  

Search

PakistanWorld

Fazl meets Hamas leaders in Qatar, assures Palestinians of support against Israeli war crimes

Web Desk
06:26 PM | 5 Nov, 2023
Fazl meets Hamas leaders in Qatar, assures Palestinians of support against Israeli war crimes
Source: juipakofficial/Twitter

DOHA – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A statement issued by the JUI-F said Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Hamas leaders Khalid Mashaal and Ismail Haniya. Fazl along with his party delegation discussed Palestine issue at the time when Tel Aviv was changing the status quo in enclave through oppression and injustice.

Fazl said it is the duty of the Muslim Ummah to unite against Israeli injustices. He said that countries advocating for human rights are now sending ships full of weapons to Tel Aviv. He said the Ummah should support their Palestinian brothers, mothers and sisters.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Palestinians are not only fighting for their land but also for the freedom of Al-Aqsa. He said that hands of the world powers are stained with the blood of innocent Palestinians, including women and children.

The leader of the Pakistani religio-political party called for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Palestine amid the intensified Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said it was the Muslim world’s duty to unite against the Israeli atrocities. He said the countries that claimed to be the champions of human rights were now supporting Israel and sending ships full of weapons to Tel Aviv.

He said the Gaza death toll sparked anger in the Muslim world and huge protests from Washington to London, demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Israel, on the other hand, refused to stop the bombing, even briefly, as proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched surprised attacks on Israel under Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The Palestinian group said the attacks were a reaction to the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence by Israel.

In retaliation, Israel started bombing Gaza and the bombing has been continuing without a break for the last 30 days. 

Israel bombs another refugee camp in Gaza, killing dozens of people; death toll surpasses 9,500

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Has JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman left for Gaza amid Israeli war on ...

11:00 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Bahrain cuts economic ties, expels Israeli ambassador

05:20 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

"Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire," Angelina Jolie voices ...

11:49 AM | 2 Nov, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee further slides against US dollar in interbank

06:58 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel over Gaza war

12:05 PM | 1 Nov, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar, hovers around 281 in ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:11 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Kohli becomes seventh player to score century on birthday

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 5, 2023

Forex

Check out the latest currency rates in Pakistan

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.25 285.25
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.44 759.44
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.75
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.2 40.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.75
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.12 923.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.28 25.58
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 311.8 314.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 5 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.

10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: