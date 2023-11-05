Fazl meets Hamas leaders in Qatar, assures Palestinians of support against Israeli war crimes

DOHA – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital and expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza.

A statement issued by the JUI-F said Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Hamas leaders Khalid Mashaal and Ismail Haniya. Fazl along with his party delegation discussed Palestine issue at the time when Tel Aviv was changing the status quo in enclave through oppression and injustice.

Fazl said it is the duty of the Muslim Ummah to unite against Israeli injustices. He said that countries advocating for human rights are now sending ships full of weapons to Tel Aviv. He said the Ummah should support their Palestinian brothers, mothers and sisters.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Palestinians are not only fighting for their land but also for the freedom of Al-Aqsa. He said that hands of the world powers are stained with the blood of innocent Palestinians, including women and children.

قام رئيس جمعية علماء الإسلام مولانا فضل الرحمن بلقاء قادة حماس خالد مشعل وإسماعيل هانية.



وصل رئيس جمعية علماء الإسلام مولانا فضل الرحمن، مصحوبًا بوفد، إلى قطر أمس. - أسلم غوري



تبادل تفصيلي للآراء بين القادة حول قضية فلسطين - أسلم غوري



إسرائيل تحاول تغيير الوضع الراهن في فلسطين… pic.twitter.com/xhjc77jC2G — Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan (@juipakofficial) November 5, 2023

The leader of the Pakistani religio-political party called for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Palestine amid the intensified Israeli bombing of Gaza.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said it was the Muslim world’s duty to unite against the Israeli atrocities. He said the countries that claimed to be the champions of human rights were now supporting Israel and sending ships full of weapons to Tel Aviv.

He said the Gaza death toll sparked anger in the Muslim world and huge protests from Washington to London, demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Israel, on the other hand, refused to stop the bombing, even briefly, as proposed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched surprised attacks on Israel under Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The Palestinian group said the attacks were a reaction to the Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the increasing violence by Israel.

In retaliation, Israel started bombing Gaza and the bombing has been continuing without a break for the last 30 days.