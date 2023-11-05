Allama Iqbal Open releases exam schedule for Spring 2023

The exam schedule for Allama Iqbal Open University's upcoming MBA programmes for the Spring 2023 semester has been formally released.
The final examinations for the second and third-year MBA programmes will begin on November 18th and will go until December 7th.
The date sheets are currently accessible via the university's website and through students' roll number slips on the CMS portals, according the official announcement from the university.
In order to make sure that everyone is aware of the examination schedule, the Open University's Directorate of Public Relations has already begun sending out SMS alerts to students.
Furthermore, November 7th, Tuesday, is the deadline for new student enrollment for the second part of the Autumn 2023 semester.
Enrollment for upcoming semesters is open to current students pursuing Associate Degrees in Arts (BA General), Associate Degrees in Commerce (B.Com), Associate Degrees in Education, B.Sc. (ODL) programmes, two-and-a-half-year, three-year, and four-year BA programmes, B.Ed, and Postgraduate Diploma programmes through November 25.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
