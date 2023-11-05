Allama Iqbal Open releases exam schedule for Spring 2023

The exam schedule for Allama Iqbal Open University's upcoming MBA programmes for the Spring 2023 semester has been formally released.

The final examinations for the second and third-year MBA programmes will begin on November 18th and will go until December 7th.

The date sheets are currently accessible via the university's website and through students' roll number slips on the CMS portals, according the official announcement from the university.

In order to make sure that everyone is aware of the examination schedule, the Open University's Directorate of Public Relations has already begun sending out SMS alerts to students.

Furthermore, November 7th, Tuesday, is the deadline for new student enrollment for the second part of the Autumn 2023 semester.

Enrollment for upcoming semesters is open to current students pursuing Associate Degrees in Arts (BA General), Associate Degrees in Commerce (B.Com), Associate Degrees in Education, B.Sc. (ODL) programmes, two-and-a-half-year, three-year, and four-year BA programmes, B.Ed, and Postgraduate Diploma programmes through November 25.