Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians at military briefing

06:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians at military briefing
Share

After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from the briefing by military and intelligence leadership stirred political storm, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed the reason behind the premier’s act.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the prime minister was scheduled to attending the closed-door meeting Parliamentary Committee on National Security but he did not come after Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He explained that Shehbaz had said that that he will walkout if PM came to attend the meeting.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the claims, terming the information minister a “propaganda machine”.

He said that the meeting was called by the NA Speaker and how could Shehbaz bar anyone from attending it.

Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to ... 10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan would not give airbases to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna vaccine ...
05:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, ...
04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Asif Zardari rushed to hospital after his health ...
03:53 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives 200 mobile oxygen concentrators ...
03:36 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan revokes ban on TikTok
03:17 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax ...
02:38 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yami Gautam summoned in money laundering case
04:56 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr