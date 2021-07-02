Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians at military briefing

After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from the briefing by military and intelligence leadership stirred political storm, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed the reason behind the premier’s act.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the prime minister was scheduled to attending the closed-door meeting Parliamentary Committee on National Security but he did not come after Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He explained that Shehbaz had said that that he will walkout if PM came to attend the meeting.

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the claims, terming the information minister a “propaganda machine”.

He said that the meeting was called by the NA Speaker and how could Shehbaz bar anyone from attending it.