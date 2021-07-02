Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians at military briefing
Share
After Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from the briefing by military and intelligence leadership stirred political storm, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed the reason behind the premier’s act.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the prime minister was scheduled to attending the closed-door meeting Parliamentary Committee on National Security but he did not come after Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a message to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.
He explained that Shehbaz had said that that he will walkout if PM came to attend the meeting.
On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the claims, terming the information minister a “propaganda machine”.
He said that the meeting was called by the NA Speaker and how could Shehbaz bar anyone from attending it.
Army Chief General Bajwa backs govt's decision to ... 10:36 AM | 2 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan would not give airbases to ...
- Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t join Parliamentarians ...06:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses from US05:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- UN revises Global Counter Terrorism Strategy, calling on the world to ...04:34 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
-
- Saba Qamar is the ultimate 'lady crush' of this Indian actress02:08 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Mawra Hocane has the sweetest birthday wish for sister Urwa01:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021