Pakistan condemns killing of 17-year-old youth in occupied Kashmir
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killing of a 17-year-old innocent Zakir Bashir by the occupation forces in Kulgam district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Reportedly, the teenage cricketer was brutally tortured by the Indian occupation forces before being shot dead.
The extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations have become a norm in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris, said Foreign Office in a statement.
During this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have extra-judicially killed 57 innocent Kashmiris; arbitrarily detained and arrested 350 Kashmiris; and destroyed 58 houses of the Kashmiri people.
India’s gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019.
India must realize that no amount of brutalization can subjugate the Kashmiris nor break their will in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
"We urge the international community to fulfill its obligation of protecting defenceless Kashmiris against the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity," said FO in the statement.
On the other, the Indian forces in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.
The youth was killed during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district. Two Indian troops were also killed in the CASO.
