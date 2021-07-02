Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest photoshoot
08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest photoshoot
Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have created a furore on the internet as the duo oozes crackling chemistry in their latest fashion film by ace courtier Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY).

Flaunting a majestic flamboyance, HSY steps forwards with his A-game as his latest bespoke couture collection Khayaal get launched.

Apart from the gorgeous dresses, the muses stood out the most as the gorgeous Maya Ali and the handsome Bilal Ashraf posed together leaving the temperature soaring high.

Turning to Instagram, the Teefa in Trouble star and designer HSY simultaneously posted a series of sizzling portraits from the stunning shoot, leaving the fans amazed.

While Maya and Bilal share crackling chemistry on screen, the two are great friends off-screen and their adorable exchanges are always appreciated by their fan following.

On the work front, Maya has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat where HSY has also made his smashing acting debut.

