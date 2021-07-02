Did Honda just cut prices for Civic, BRV?

The federal government announced tax relaxations for vehicles up to 1000cc in the Budget 2021-22 that came into effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

With people hoping for a dip in car prices, a notice is circulating on social media stating that Pakistan’s one of the leading auto manufacturers, Honda, has cut the prices of its variants.

The first line of the letter will leave the consumer musing on if the Honda variants qualify for the tax exemptions which are meant only for 1000cc vehicles.

The new purported price list of Honda shows all the variants have engine capacity above 1000cc, including Honda Civic and BR-V S, raising questions about its validity.

The price list circulating on social media shows that prices of Civic and BRV variants have been decreased by up to Rs140,000.

However, there was no official comment from the automaker until Friday night when this report was published.