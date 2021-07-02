Did Honda just cut prices for Civic, BRV?
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Did Honda just cut prices for Civic, BRV?
Share

The federal government announced tax relaxations for vehicles up to 1000cc in the Budget 2021-22 that came into effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

With people hoping for a dip in car prices, a notice is circulating on social media stating that Pakistan’s one of the leading auto manufacturers, Honda, has cut the prices of its variants.

The first line of the letter will leave the consumer musing on if the Honda variants qualify for the tax exemptions which are meant only for 1000cc vehicles.

The new purported price list of Honda shows all the variants have engine capacity above 1000cc, including Honda Civic and BR-V S, raising questions about its validity.

The price list circulating on social media shows that prices of Civic and BRV variants have been decreased by up to Rs140,000.

However, there was no official comment from the automaker until Friday night when this report was published.

More From This Category
PM Imran lauds FBR for ‘historic’ tax ...
02:38 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
FBR meets tax collection target successfully for ...
12:20 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
LPG price increased by Rs19 per kg
10:30 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs2/litre
09:35 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
UBL partners with Temenos and NdcTech to ...
06:31 PM | 30 Jun, 2021
Honda increases bike prices for the fifth time in ...
12:33 PM | 30 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
06:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr