Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
Share
Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is a talented powerhouse who has mastered the art of juggling her personal and professional life with utmost grace.
The Bulbulay star recently appeared in a show “The Mazedaar Show With Aadi And Faizan” where she revealed that she listens to the recitation of Surah Rahman twice a day to get rid of mental stress and worldly pressures.
The video spread like wildfire where the fashionista was asked by the host what was the last time that she searched on Google.
View this post on Instagram
In response, the 39-year-old glances at her mobile phone and says, "Thank God, there is nothing to be ashamed of as Surah Ar-Rahman was searched."
Delving into details about her routine, Ayesha said that she listens to the recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day and that is why the recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman was last searched on her phone.
On the work front, Ayesha recently ventured into the skincare industry with her beauty line Ayesha.O Beauty. The organic skin care line has been launched in collaboration with Hemani International.
Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ... 06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021
Exam fiasco has triggered a debate across the country with a storm of harsh tweets directed at Education Minister ...
- Ehsaas Programme’s Karachi office robbed of Rs1.2 million in broad ...11:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a ...10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan rejects India’s claim about drone spotted over high ...10:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Did Honda just cut prices for Civic, BRV?09:20 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- LHC turns down Punjab govt’s request for extension in TLP chief ...08:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
-
- Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf set temperature soaring with latest ...08:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- Hassan Ali receives birthday wishes from wife, cricketers04:18 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021