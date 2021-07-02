Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Omar is a talented powerhouse who has mastered the art of juggling her personal and professional life with utmost grace.

The Bulbulay star recently appeared in a show “The Mazedaar Show With Aadi And Faizan” where she revealed that she listens to the recitation of Surah Rahman twice a day to get rid of mental stress and worldly pressures.

The video spread like wildfire where the fashionista was asked by the host what was the last time that she searched on Google.

In response, the 39-year-old glances at her mobile phone and says, "Thank God, there is nothing to be ashamed of as Surah Ar-Rahman was searched."

Delving into details about her routine, Ayesha said that she listens to the recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day and that is why the recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman was last searched on her phone.

On the work front, Ayesha recently ventured into the skincare industry with her beauty line Ayesha.O Beauty. The organic skin care line has been launched in collaboration with Hemani International.

Ayesha Omar calls out the students disrespecting ... 06:01 PM | 1 May, 2021

Exam fiasco has triggered a debate across the country with a storm of harsh tweets directed at Education Minister ...

Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
