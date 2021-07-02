Ehsaas Programme’s Karachi office robbed of Rs1.2 million in broad daylight

11:07 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Ehsaas Programme’s Karachi office robbed of Rs1.2 million in broad daylight
Share

KARACHI – Police in the Sindh capital are searching for armed robbers involved in looting the office of Ehsaas Programme, a flagship project of the PTI government to support the marginalised segment of society.

The armed men, who were riding on two bikes while holding guns, were caught on surveillance. The suspects have reportedly took away Rs1.2 million cash – meant to be distributed among the poor – from the Ehsaas centre besides snatching mobile phones from visitors in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 5 of the metropolis.

Police said that the robbery was conducted by six men.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has condemned the incident and demanded arrest of the suspects.

He said that the robbers had deprived poor from the financial assistance being provided by the government.

Transgenders in Punjab to get monthly stipend ... 05:44 PM | 28 May, 2021

LAHORE – In a bid to help trans community members, the incumbent government of the country’s most populous ...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects India’s claim about drone ...
10:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
LHC turns down Punjab govt’s request for ...
08:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan condemns killing of 17-year-old youth in ...
07:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Here’s what Pakistan Army chief commented about ...
07:22 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Fawad shares the reason why PM Imran didn’t ...
06:29 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
Pakistan receives 2.5 million Moderna vaccine ...
05:28 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr