Ehsaas Programme’s Karachi office robbed of Rs1.2 million in broad daylight

KARACHI – Police in the Sindh capital are searching for armed robbers involved in looting the office of Ehsaas Programme, a flagship project of the PTI government to support the marginalised segment of society.

The armed men, who were riding on two bikes while holding guns, were caught on surveillance. The suspects have reportedly took away Rs1.2 million cash – meant to be distributed among the poor – from the Ehsaas centre besides snatching mobile phones from visitors in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 5 of the metropolis.

Police said that the robbery was conducted by six men.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has condemned the incident and demanded arrest of the suspects.

He said that the robbers had deprived poor from the financial assistance being provided by the government.