Punjab to revive cultural activities in colleges after years of break
The Punjab government has decided to revive cultural activities in colleges for peace and harmony.
The Higher Education Department and the Punjab Council of Arts (PUCAR) at a meeting held last month decided to revive “Bazam-e-Adab, art classes and other cultural activities, which remained suspended at colleges for years”.
With the revival of such activities, the government intends to use culture as a tool to “create harmony and develop peace among the youth. Thus, the youth will be engaged to project soft image of Pakistan”.
“These activities may be organised at a college on fortnightly / monthly / quarterly basis. Rs10 per month per student will be charged at source that will be used to meet the petty expenses for such events,” reads a letter available with Daily Pakistan.
The PUCAR has also asked the education department to provide services of professors of fine arts/ literature in English / sociology having adequate knowledge of arts & culture for a period of three years.
- Punjab to revive cultural activities in colleges after years of break11:43 PM | 2 Jul, 2021
