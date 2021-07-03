Pakistan logs 1,400 new Covid infections, 34 deaths in past 24 hours
09:20 AM | 3 Jul, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,400 new Covid infections, 34 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 34 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,400 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,379 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 961,085.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 957 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 906,387. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 32,319, while the positivity rate was soared at 2.91 percent.

At least 339,268 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 346,582 in Punjab 138,306 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,845 in Islamabad, 27,295 in Balochistan, 20,458 in Azad Kashmir, and 6,331 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,767 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,497 in Sindh, 4,329 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 586 in Azad Kashmir, 310 in Balochistan, and 111 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 48,027 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,685,198 since the first case was reported.

Pakistan on Friday received a consignment of 2.5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine donated by the United States.

The vaccines are being delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Government of Pakistan, said the US Embassy in Islamabad in a statement.

Ayesha Omar says she listens to recitation of Surah Ar-Rahman twice a day
10:44 PM | 2 Jul, 2021

