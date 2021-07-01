Balochistan suspends 70 paramilitary troops for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

QUETTA – As many as 70 personnel of the paramilitary force were suspended in Balochistan after they refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said that the officials of Levies have been suspended and their salaries have also been withheld after they pay no heed to repeated warnings and requests to receive vaccination.

Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, assistant commissioner of Duki district, has confirmed the suspension adding that the suspended officials will not get their salaries.

On June 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) declared it mandatory for all private and public sector employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for joining their duties.

It further said that all government servants are required to be vaccinated by the end of this month (June 30).

At least 40 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,037 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, NCOC said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,321 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 958,408.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 836 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 904,320. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 31,767 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 2.2 percent.