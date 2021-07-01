Pakistan, India swap prisoners list

09:29 PM | 1 Jul, 2021
Pakistan, India swap prisoners list
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 609 Indian prisoners in Pakistan including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on 21st May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively.

The Indian Government also simultaneously shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in India including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

