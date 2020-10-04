Pakistan reports 632 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 9,135 on Sunday as 632 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Six patients, five of them were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 95 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 33,725 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,918 in Sindh, 12,178 in Punjab, 4,252 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,746 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,960 in Balochistan, 193 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 478 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 298,968 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 314,616 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,816, Balochistan 15,371, GB 3,828, ICT 16,766, KP 37,973, Punjab 99,812 and Sindh 138,050.

About 6,513 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,520 in Sindh among two of them in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 2,240 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 1,260 in KP, 183 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 88 in GB and 76 in AJK one of them in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 3,644,762 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 753 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.