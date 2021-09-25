Pakistan reports drop in COVID cases with 2,060 new infections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 2,060 new coronavirus infections while 42 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus stands at 27,524 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,236,888.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 10,928 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,157,322. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 52,042 while the positivity ratio has been dropped to 4.58 percent.

Statistics 25 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,958

Positive Cases: 2060

Positivity %: 4.58%

Deaths : 42

Patients on Critical Care: 4267 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 25, 2021

At least 454,510 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 427,583 in Punjab 172,766 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 104,913 in Islamabad, 32,837 in Balochistan, 33,990 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,289 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,535 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,327 in Sindh, 5,488 KP, 910 in Islamabad, 734 in Azad Kashmir, 346 in Balochistan, and 184 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 44,958 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,147,075 since the first case was reported.