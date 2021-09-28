Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate drops to 3.17pc
ISLAMABAD – A drop in the number of Covid-19 cases has been seen across Pakistan during the last week and the positivity ratio has recorded at 3.17 percent on Tuesday.
According to daily data issued by the National Command and Operation Center, Pakistan has reported 1,400 new infections and 41 deaths, taking the overall death toll to 27,638.
Statistics 28 Sep 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 28, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,116
Positive Cases: 1400
Positivity %: 3.17%
Deaths : 41
Patients on Critical Care: 4015
During the last 24 hours, around 44,116 tests were conducted to detect the novel virus and so far, Pakistan has conducted 19,284,635 COVID-19 tests.
Overall 1,164,219 Pakistanis have recovered their health till September 28.
On the other hand, a total of 79,533,208 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Pakistan. Out of the total doses, 27,331,678 people have been fully vaccinated while 57,897,219 people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.
