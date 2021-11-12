Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest single-day cases in over a year
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded under 400 daily Covid-19 cases after a year as 391 infections were reported on Friday, the lowest single-day caseload since October 11, 2020, when it reported 385 cases.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 9 people died of the novel disease and the overall toll has now surged to 28,584.
Pakistan conducted a total of 38,524 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.01 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,158.
Statistics 12 Nov 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 12, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,524
Positive Cases: 391
Positivity %: 1.01%
Deaths : 9
Patients on Critical Care: 1158
The South Asian country saw a significant drop in the daily cases of the novel virus as the positivity rate fell to 1 percent, the lowest level since March 2020.
Hospitalizations and the daily death count have also dropped, depicting an overall improvement in the COVID situation.
Meanwhile, the country has administered at least 116,131,086 doses of COVID vaccines so far, and around 1,239,916 received the single dose of vaccination in the last 24 hours.
