Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest single-day cases in over a year
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan records lowest single-day cases in over a year
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded under 400 daily Covid-19 cases after a year as 391 infections were reported on Friday, the lowest single-day caseload since October 11, 2020, when it reported 385 cases.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 9 people died of the novel disease and the overall toll has now surged to 28,584.

Pakistan conducted a total of 38,524 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.01 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,158.

The South Asian country saw a significant drop in the daily cases of the novel virus as the positivity rate fell to 1 percent, the lowest level since March 2020.

Hospitalizations and the daily death count have also dropped, depicting an overall improvement in the COVID situation.

Meanwhile, the country has administered at least 116,131,086 doses of COVID vaccines so far, and around 1,239,916 received the single dose of vaccination in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan’s 50pc population received at least ... 12:47 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad ...

More From This Category
COAS Bajwa lauds Armoured Corps’ ...
09:52 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Top political leadership, PCB chief put support ...
07:36 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Tourism adds to pressures on snow leopards in ...
01:12 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Afghanistan's state-run airline begins flights ...
12:14 AM | 12 Nov, 2021
Pakistan raises concerns after India sends ...
10:36 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
OIC special envoy visits Azad Kashmir
05:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr