OPPO, Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6

LAHORE - OPPO and Pakistan Tourism joined hands for an exclusive trip that hosted some of Pakistan’s leading content creators to uncover the true beauty of Pakistan’s hidden treasures. A group of photographers and influencers got together to discover Kalash, Pakistan with an aim to share the untold stories of Kalash with the world.

Through the power of portraits, they were able to capture and preserve the intangible cultural heritage of Kalash – residing in the Chitral District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. This event was powered by OPPO Pakistan in partnership with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism.

Kalash is a scenic valley in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan; due to its remote location and isolated cultural identity, most of its beauty is still left unseen by a majority of Pakistan and the world. The Kalasha community is a tribe of indigenous people who are known to be situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan. The Kalasha culture is incredibly rich and diverse in heritage and history; however, not many Pakistanis are even aware of it. ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ comes as a ray of hope to preserve the Kalasha culture, and support the lives and choices of the Kalasha community.

The KPK tourism director Capt. (r) Kamran Afridi said, “Acknowledgement is the first step to preserve the unique culture of Kalash. The world needs to understand the real Kalasha people and their hopes and dreams to eliminate hate and fear. It’s a great initiative taken by OPPO and some very talented content creators to highlight the picturesque beauty and rich culture of Kalash. We’re hopeful that more Pakistanis and people around the world will choose to come and discover this part of Pakistan.”

OPPO is known by the Pakistanis for the good photo and video effect it generates. This time, OPPO wants to show the unseen beauty of the intangible cultural heritage to the world with its technological strengths. The newly launched OPPO Reno6 Series is equipped with Bokeh Flare Portrait which allows users to take cinematic shots with an easy-to-carry phone.

The amazing stories, scenes, and moments from Kalash, one of Pakistan’s most majestic valleys are collected in OPPO Gallery, a virtual online art collection where everyone can create their own stories with a simple hashtag.