Asad Siddiqui encourages vaccines after contracting coronavirus

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Asad Siddiqui revealed he has tested positive for the novel disease, and he is using the opportunity to urge others to get inoculated at the earliest.

The 34-year-old took to his Instagram to share the news with the fans. “Hello, beautiful people! I have contracted Covid-19 and finally, after dodging it for a good two years, I bite the dust. Point is I was fully vaccinated and still contracted it”, he wrote in an Instagram story.

The Zebaish actor also added that “my symptoms are very mild which means the vaccines work. So, anybody who thinks the vaccines are a hoax, you are wrong. They are working and I request everyone to get vaccinated. And please follow all SOPs”.

Siddiqui, besides requesting prayers, also mentioned movies, games, and books recommendations to pass the time in isolation.

On the other hand, new COVID infections continue to drop in the South Asian country as around 11,000 individuals recovered from the deadly disease in a day.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that Pakistan recorded 52,042 active cases earlier today also the country’s positivity rate has dropped below 5 percent.