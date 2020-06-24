Thailand free of local COVID-19 case for a month

BANGKOK – Thailand on Wednesday said it was free from local corona-virus infections for the last 30 days, local media reported.

According to Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the Buddhist-majority nation has not reported any local COVID-19 infections for the last one month, daily Bangkok Post reported.

Corona-free? New Zealand registers 2 new COVID-19 ... 10:29 PM | 16 Jun, 2020 WELLINGTON - It took just eight days for New Zealand to lose its COVID-free status when two women who had been given ...

One new imported case was reported on Wednesday after a returnee from the Philippines tested positive for the virus.

"It shows the importance of Thai people-power, which has kept the country free of the disease for one month," Visanuyothin said.

Lately, most patients have been free of symptoms, he added.Thailand has reported 3,157 infections so far, with 3,026 recoveries, and a death toll of 58. The country has conducted 468,175 tests for the virus.