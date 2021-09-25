Peshawar boy, accused of 'sextorting’ US girl, also hacked Snapchat accounts of two other women

PESHAWAR – A young man from Peshawar, who was arrested by Federal Investigators for blackmailing a minor US girl, had hacked the Snapchat accounts of two other women.

Reports in local media quoting the Deputy Director of the FIA Cyber Crime Wing cited that the minor female from Virginia was not the only victim of ‘sextortion’ by the Pakistani boy who lived in Hayatabad.

The accused, who is a BBA student in a local university, confessed that he had also hacked the social media accounts of other US-based women during the probe.

The officials added that pornographic material has been recovered from the smartphone of the accused and the device is under forensic analysis. Sharing more details, he said this is the first trans-national cybercrime linked to KPK province as earlier FBI worked on a case in Sindh.

The accused also revealed his tricks to trap the foreigners during the probe. He used to send requests to girls and later tricked them to share social media passwords. He then used to blackmail by accessing the private pictures of the victims and engaged them in ‘sextortion’.

A case was lodged under sections 3, 4, 21, 22 (child pornography) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and Section 506 of Pakistan Penal Code for ‘unauthorized access to system or data, unauthorized copying of system or data, offences against modesty of natural person and minor and producing and transmitting child pornography and criminal intimidation’ at Crime Reporting Centre.

His father was also held but later freed on the production of a bail bond.

Earlier in July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States, got a complaint about the ‘sextortion’ after her account was hacked by an unknown person.