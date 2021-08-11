Model Ifrah Khan arrested for ‘blackmailing, extorting’ Lahore businessman
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Model Ifrah Khan arrested for ‘blackmailing, extorting’ Lahore businessman
Share

LAHORE – The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency Tuesday arrested model and actor Ifrah Khan for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a Lahore bases businessman.

Reports in media quoting sources said Khan has been apprehended by federal investigators over allegedly blackmailing a businessman and receiving money from him against his clip.

The Gt road actor was allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 1 Crore from the victim, who later made a transfer of half a million.

Following the blackmailing from the model after receiving five percent of the demanded amount, the man then approached the FIA cybercrime wing and got a case registered against the model under blackmailing and extortion charges.

Further proceedings are underway.

Couple involved in 'raping, blackmailing' women ... 05:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2019

LAHORE - Police on Sunday arrested a couple involved in allegedly raping and blackmailing local women for money in the ...

More From This Category
Unseaworthy stranded ship at Karachi beach ...
12:19 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
PM Imran to inaugurate development projects in ...
11:52 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
COVAX facility delivers another consignment of 1 ...
11:42 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secy ...
11:10 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Army Chief, Turkish defence minister ...
10:12 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,856 new Covid infections, 81 ...
09:10 AM | 11 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Yes, I’m single’ – Faryal Mehmood breaks silence over separation with Daniyal ...
07:58 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr