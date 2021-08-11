Model Ifrah Khan arrested for ‘blackmailing, extorting’ Lahore businessman

LAHORE – The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency Tuesday arrested model and actor Ifrah Khan for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a Lahore bases businessman.

Reports in media quoting sources said Khan has been apprehended by federal investigators over allegedly blackmailing a businessman and receiving money from him against his clip.

The Gt road actor was allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 1 Crore from the victim, who later made a transfer of half a million.

Following the blackmailing from the model after receiving five percent of the demanded amount, the man then approached the FIA cybercrime wing and got a case registered against the model under blackmailing and extortion charges.

Further proceedings are underway.