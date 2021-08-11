Model Ifrah Khan arrested for ‘blackmailing, extorting’ Lahore businessman
Share
LAHORE – The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency Tuesday arrested model and actor Ifrah Khan for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a Lahore bases businessman.
Reports in media quoting sources said Khan has been apprehended by federal investigators over allegedly blackmailing a businessman and receiving money from him against his clip.
The Gt road actor was allegedly demanding extortion of Rs 1 Crore from the victim, who later made a transfer of half a million.
Following the blackmailing from the model after receiving five percent of the demanded amount, the man then approached the FIA cybercrime wing and got a case registered against the model under blackmailing and extortion charges.
Further proceedings are underway.
Couple involved in 'raping, blackmailing' women ... 05:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2019
LAHORE - Police on Sunday arrested a couple involved in allegedly raping and blackmailing local women for money in the ...
- Unseaworthy stranded ship at Karachi beach detained12:19 PM | 11 Aug, 2021
- PM Imran to inaugurate development projects in Bahawalpur today11:52 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
- COVAX facility delivers another consignment of 1 million Sinopharm ...11:42 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
- In call with Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secy expresses interest ...11:10 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Model Ifrah Khan arrested for ‘blackmailing, extorting’ Lahore ...10:40 AM | 11 Aug, 2021
- Bill Gates slips below Mark Zuckerberg in Forbes World's Richest List05:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Are Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir expecting their first child?04:28 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- I'd marry Mani even if he already had a wife: Hira Mani04:50 PM | 10 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021