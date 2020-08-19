Pakistan exceeds 6,200 deaths from coronavirus

LAHORE – A total of 272,278 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in the country are now 12,116.

Another 613 cases surfaced during the last twenty-four hours with at least 11 deaths reported. Some 22,859 tests were carried out during this period.

So far, the South Asian country has reported a total of 290,445 infections while more than 6,200 people have died from the illness developed from COVID-19.