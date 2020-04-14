Coronavirus: Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hospital
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:25 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Human sanitizing tunnel installed at Nishtar Hospital
Share

MULTAN – A human sanitizing tunnel was erected at Nishtar Hospital which won't wet the whole body of people passing through it unlike others tunnels.

Designed by Agri Engineering Deptt of MNSUA with technical assistance of Nishtar Medical University, the tunnel could be operated by 12 watt battery in case of load shedding.

It will function automatically when someone will pass through it just for ten seconds while other tunnels keep on operating the whole day.

The solution used for santinizing people in it is much costly and a carpet has been laid to save its misuse.

Scientists of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) have designed the state of the art tunnel with the financial help of a private company.

At the installation ceremony, NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, Dr Alamgir Khan and others were present.

It merits mentioning here that the tunnel will benefit patients, doctors and other staffers of Nishtar hospital as precautionary measure against COVID-19.

More From This Category
COAS, Zalmay, Gen Miller discuss overall regional ...
10:25 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Five more tested positive in IOK
10:02 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
Lance Naik Irshad embraces martyrdom in N ...
08:37 AM | 15 Apr, 2020
900 Pakistani expats donate Rs45m to PM’s ...
11:04 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
FM Qureshi phones British counterpart over ...
10:26 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
WHO warns of COVID-19 resurgence as countries ...
09:36 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr