Covid-19: Pakistan crosses 1 million recovery mark

ISLAMABAD – The number of patients who have recovered from novel coronavirus in Pakistan exceeded one million on Friday (today).

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan has recorded 70 new deaths and 3,239 new infections on Friday. The death toll has soared to 24,783 whereas the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,116,886.

Statistics 20 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,982

Positive Cases: 3239

Positivity % : 6.23%

Deaths : 70 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 20, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,027 patients have recovered from the deadly virus. As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,673 while the national positivity stands at 6.23 percent.

At least 417,439 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 377,208 in Punjab 155,153 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 95,491 in Islamabad, 31,755 in Balochistan, 30,314 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,526 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,479 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,556 in Sindh, 4,730 in KP, 842 in Islamabad, 672 in Azad Kashmir, 335 in Balochistan, and 169 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 51,982 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,115,272 since the first case was reported.