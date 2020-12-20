Covid-19: Pakistan reports 80 deaths, 2,615 new cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan continues to report the surge in daily death count from coronavirus as 80 people died and 2,615 new infections were reported within 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,330 while the national tally of fresh cases now currently stands at 457,288. The total count of active cases is 40,533.

At least 2,904 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours while 407,405 people have been recovered so far.

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 204,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 131,428 in Punjab, 54,948 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,117 in Islamabad, 17,909 in Balochistan, 7,961 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,822 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,604 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,319 in Sindh, 1,536 in KP, 389 in Islamabad, 204 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

A total of 37,206 tests were conducted across the country during the 24 hours while 6,301,341 samples have been tested thus far.

Pakistan has issued guidelines for Christmas events in an effort to combat a rise in coronavirus cases. Giving warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is in full rage, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has advised people to avoid unnecessary travels, visits to shopping places, and shopping gatherings.