India crosses 10 million mark in coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI – India has crossed the 10 million mark in coronavirus cases today, and stands on the second position in the world with reference to number of cases in the country.

According to official data, the number of coronavirus deaths has also mounted to 145,136 in the country.

The Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has bitterly criticized Modi regime over its inability to control the spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet today, Rahul Gandhi said the unplanned lockdown failed to check the spread of pandemic in 21 days as was claimed by Prime Minister Modi, rather it badly affected the lives of millions in the country.

The unplanned lockdown did not manage to ‘win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has identified 300 million people to receive the first doses of the vaccines.

The priority group is made up of 30 million health care workers, policemen, soldiers and volunteers, and 270 million vulnerable people -- mostly citizens above the age of 50 and 10 million others with serious comorbidities.

The producers of three leading coronavirus vaccine candidates have applied for emergency use authorization, and all of them require two doses to provide sufficient immunity. That adds up to a total of 600 million shots, and Modi's government wants to complete the whole process by August.

In September, the vast nation of 1.3 billion people had been recording daily new cases of almost 100,000 and looked on track to surpass the United States as the worst-hit country.

But the outbreak has accelerated in the US and appears to have lost momentum in India, despite the country being home to some of the most crowded cities on the planet.

India’s fatality rate is also considerably lower — less than half that of the US.

India has lifted restrictions on most activities to boost the struggling economy, although some states and territories have reimposed curbs.