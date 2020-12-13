BJP chief JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI – Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda has tested positive for the coronavirus and has gone into home isolation on the advice of doctors.

In a tweet (in Hindi) Sunday, the 60-year-old said he had undergone a test after showing symptoms of COVID-19, and was found to be positive.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

"My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test," he said.

"My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked," he added.

Nadda, the former Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and member of Rajya Sabha from Himachal Pradesh, has been serving as the president of the ruling BJP since 20 January 2020.

On Sunday, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,57,029 with 30,254 infections being reported in a day, while the death count rose to 1,43,019 with 391 new fatalities, according to the country's official data.