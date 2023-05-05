COVID-19 no longer a threat to world health: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) made a significant announcement on Friday, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6.9 million people, does not constitute a global health emergency.

The COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on everyone's health, particularly their mental health, as well as the world economy.

It is therefore with great hope that I proclaim COVID-19 to be no longer be a public health emergency, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"The emergency committee convened for the fifteenth time yesterday, and they suggested to me that I declare the public health emergency of international importance to be over. I've accepted that advise," he said.

The WHO's emergency committee first deemed COVID to be at its highest level of alert in January 2020, which aided in the global community concentrating on dangers to public health as well as fostering more cooperation and collaboration on vaccine research.

The WHO stated: "Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but COVID-19 is here to stay, even though it no longer represents an emergency."