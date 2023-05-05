COVID-19 no longer a threat to world health: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) made a significant announcement on Friday, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6.9 million people, does not constitute a global health emergency.
The COVID-19 epidemic had an impact on everyone's health, particularly their mental health, as well as the world economy.
It is therefore with great hope that I proclaim COVID-19 to be no longer be a public health emergency, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"The emergency committee convened for the fifteenth time yesterday, and they suggested to me that I declare the public health emergency of international importance to be over. I've accepted that advise," he said.
The WHO's emergency committee first deemed COVID to be at its highest level of alert in January 2020, which aided in the global community concentrating on dangers to public health as well as fostering more cooperation and collaboration on vaccine research.
The WHO stated: "Lifting it is a sign of the progress the world has made in these areas, but COVID-19 is here to stay, even though it no longer represents an emergency."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
