Gmail introduces 'Blue Tick' account verification

Google has announced that it will display a blue checkmark next to the sender's name in order to confirm their authenticity and lessen scams in order to fight phishing attacks.

This is similar to Twitter, which has long been displaying blue badges for verified accounts.

All Google Workspace subscribers, old G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users of personal Google accounts can currently access the blue checkmark for free.

The Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, which was first offered in Gmail earlier in 2021, has been expanded with the introduction of the new feature.

The blue checkmark, which would be automatically given to businesses that have embraced BIMI, will reportedly assist users distinguish genuine messages from impersonators.

Users will be able to have more faith in the messages they receive, which is essential in the current digital era. The blue checkmark will appear more frequently in consumers' inboxes as more organisations use BIMI.