SHC orders restoration of X services in Pakistan

03:27 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the authorities to restore social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The judge also ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure uninterrupted access to the site across the country.

He also restricted the authorities from suspending the social media services in the country without solid reason as SHC took up petition against X outage.

The services of X, formerly known as Twitter, were suspended in Pakistan on February 17 and have not been restored until now.

As X users in Pakistan are facing difficulties in accessing the services of the microblogging website, they are using different VPNs to access the social networking platform. Over the last four days, X services in Pakistan were restored briefly in Pakistan on February 19, but were suspended again after a short while.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan had announced that he will move the high court against suspension of X services in Pakistan.

In a related development, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had also denounced disruption of social media and internet services in Pakistan and called for immediate restoration of all platforms, including X.

X services remain suspended in Pakistan for fourth consecutive day

