SHC orders restoration of X services in Pakistan

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the authorities to restore social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The judge also ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to ensure uninterrupted access to the site across the country.
He also restricted the authorities from suspending the social media services in the country without solid reason as SHC took up petition against X outage.
The services of X, formerly known as Twitter, were suspended in Pakistan on February 17 and have not been restored until now.
As X users in Pakistan are facing difficulties in accessing the services of the microblogging website, they are using different VPNs to access the social networking platform. Over the last four days, X services in Pakistan were restored briefly in Pakistan on February 19, but were suspended again after a short while.
On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan had announced that he will move the high court against suspension of X services in Pakistan.
In a related development, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) had also denounced disruption of social media and internet services in Pakistan and called for immediate restoration of all platforms, including X.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
