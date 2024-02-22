Search

Farmers pause Delhi Chalo march after protester dies in clashes with Indian police

03:18 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Farmers pause Delhi Chalo march after protester dies in clashes with Indian police
Source: File Photo

DELHI – Indian farmers have paused their “Delhi Chlo” march for two days after protesters were killed during alleged clashes with Indian police near Punjab-Haryana border.

Several farm unions in India have been holding protests since February 13 seeking an increase in floor pricing, which is also called minimum support price, for their crops. They have also been demanding pensions and crop insurance.

After various rounds of talks ended with no results, the protesters started to march to the Indian capital city of Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities have blocked the city borders by placing barbed wire and cement blocks in order to stop the protester from moving towards Delhi.

A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary troops has been deployed by the Haryana and Uttar

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old protester died during reported clashes with Haryana police. The officials of the Punjab state told international media that the protester died of a bullet wound.

Amid violence against protesters, the Indian government has asked Social media major X (formerly Twitter) to take down accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

The microblogging site has admitted that it had taken down various accounts and posts after the Indian government sent them "executive orders".

Indian PM Modi cries ‘conspiracy’ after getting trapped on Punjab highway amid farmers protest

Facebook Comments

