Farmers pause Delhi Chalo march after protester dies in clashes with Indian police

DELHI – Indian farmers have paused their “Delhi Chlo” march for two days after protesters were killed during alleged clashes with Indian police near Punjab-Haryana border.
Several farm unions in India have been holding protests since February 13 seeking an increase in floor pricing, which is also called minimum support price, for their crops. They have also been demanding pensions and crop insurance.
After various rounds of talks ended with no results, the protesters started to march to the Indian capital city of Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
Authorities have blocked the city borders by placing barbed wire and cement blocks in order to stop the protester from moving towards Delhi.
A heavy contingent of police and paramilitary troops has been deployed by the Haryana and Uttar
On Wednesday, a 22-year-old protester died during reported clashes with Haryana police. The officials of the Punjab state told international media that the protester died of a bullet wound.
Amid violence against protesters, the Indian government has asked Social media major X (formerly Twitter) to take down accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers’ protests.
The microblogging site has admitted that it had taken down various accounts and posts after the Indian government sent them "executive orders".
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
