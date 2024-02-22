Pakistan issues green passport to Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s wife

ISLAMABAD – Government of Pakistan has issued green passport to Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who is currently in Indian detention.

Mushaal Hussein is currently serving as a special advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan on human rights and women empowerment, under the caretaker government.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi informed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs about the issuance of the passport in a meeting chaired by Senator Farooq H Naek.

He also informed the meeting about ongoing barbarism in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also revealed that Afghanistan did not participate in Doha Forum meeting this year, adding that peace in Pakistan linked to peace in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Farooq H Naek thanked all officers of the foreign affairs and committee members, saying it was the last meeting of the committee.