Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Mullick inducted in Pakistan PM’s cabinet

ISLAMABAD – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmir leader Yasin Malik who is detained at a jail in India, has been added to the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Mushaal has been appointed as special assistant to prime minister for human rights and women empowerment, said a notification issued by the PM’s Office.

Last year, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Indian capital New Delhi had awarded life imprisonment in “terror” funding case.

The members of the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath to their offices on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Presidency.

Full list of federal ministers

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti

Jalil Abbas Jilani

Shamshad Akhtar

Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Hyder

Murtaza Solangi

Sami Saeed

Shahid Ashraf Tarar

Ahmad Irfan Aslam

Muhammad Ali

Gohar Ejaz

Umar Saif

Nadeem Jan

Khalil George

Aneeq Ahmad

Jamal Shah

Madad Ali Sindhi

Advisers to PM

Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain Khan

Ahad Khan Cheema

Waqar Masood Khan