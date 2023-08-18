Search

Pakistan

Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Mullick inducted in Pakistan PM’s cabinet

05:44 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Mullick inducted in Pakistan PM’s cabinet
Source: Instagram

ISLAMABAD – Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of Kashmir leader Yasin Malik who is detained at a jail in India, has been added to the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Mushaal has been appointed as special assistant to prime minister for human rights and women empowerment, said a notification issued by the PM’s Office.

Last year, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in the Indian capital New Delhi had awarded life imprisonment in “terror” funding case.

The members of the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath to their offices on Thursday at a ceremony held at the Presidency.

Full list of federal ministers

Senator Sarfaraz Bugti

Jalil Abbas Jilani

Shamshad Akhtar

Lt General (r) Anwar Ali Hyder

Murtaza Solangi

Sami Saeed

Shahid Ashraf Tarar

Ahmad Irfan Aslam

Muhammad Ali

Gohar Ejaz

Umar Saif

Nadeem Jan

Khalil George

Aneeq Ahmad

Jamal Shah

Madad Ali Sindhi

Advisers to PM

Air Marshal (r) Farhat Hussain Khan

Ahad Khan Cheema

Waqar Masood Khan

Who is who in PM Kakar’s caretaker cabinet?

Pakistan

Cambridge to hold retake A-Levels exam in October, confirms Pakistan official

04:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Pakistan’s Independence Day ceremony held onboard PNS Saif in Dubai

04:00 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

03:23 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Foodies & Friends celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day and group's 6th anniversary together

03:03 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

US woman travels to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend

02:11 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

MQM leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil passes away

11:57 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shae Gill joins Pakistani celebs who are outraged over churches ...

06:46 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 18, 2023

09:20 AM | 18 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 304.15
Euro EUR 326.5 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382.3 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.2 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 770.83 778.83
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 40.23
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 42.9
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.05 37.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 942.2 951.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.52 63.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 80.2 81
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 330.49 332.99
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/gold-price-up-by-rs1-200-per-tola-in-pakistan 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: