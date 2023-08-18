PTA & PITB inaugurate Lahore IXP to boost digital connectivity

LAHORE - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) marked a historic milestone today with the inauguration of the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP). This state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionize digital connectivity across the region.
The inauguration ceremony was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) with esteemed industry leaders, government officials, vital stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in attendance. International stakeholders namely Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event remotely.
The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP's potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan's internet economy.
Speaking at the event, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman emphasized the critical importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. He lauded the IXP's potential to galvanize economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.
Chairman PITB, Mr. Faisal Yousaf said, “Launching IXP locally would reduce our dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure rather reliable and robust internet connectivity.”
Key speakers at the ceremony also included Chief Information Officer PITB Mr. Sajjad Ghani, Director General CVD PTA, Dr. Muhammad Mukaram Khan; Regional Director ISOC, Mr. Naveed Haq; IXP Specialist ISOC, Mr. Aftab Siddiqui; Director General APNIC, Mr. Paul Wilson, and GM JPRS, Mr. Kazuhiro Kitamura.
The Lahore IXP reflects a commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure. The launch underscores PTA & PITB's dedication to advancing the telecom and IT sector. This initiative paves way for a more competitive landscape, enabling both established entities and smaller operators to share the benefits of enhanced connectivity.
PTA remains committed to facilitating collaboration and innovation in the digital domain.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
