PTA & PITB inaugurate Lahore IXP to boost digital connectivity

Web Desk 06:25 PM | 18 Aug, 2023
LAHORE - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) marked a historic milestone today with the inauguration of the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP). This state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionize digital connectivity across the region. 

The inauguration ceremony was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) with esteemed industry leaders, government officials, vital stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in attendance. International stakeholders namely Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event remotely.  

The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP's potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan's internet economy. 

Speaking at the event, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman emphasized the critical importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits. He lauded the IXP's potential to galvanize economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.

Chairman PITB, Mr. Faisal Yousaf said, “Launching IXP locally would reduce our dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure rather reliable and robust internet connectivity.”

Key speakers at the ceremony also included Chief Information Officer PITB Mr. Sajjad Ghani, Director General CVD PTA, Dr. Muhammad Mukaram Khan; Regional Director ISOC, Mr. Naveed Haq; IXP Specialist ISOC, Mr. Aftab Siddiqui; Director General APNIC, Mr. Paul Wilson, and GM JPRS, Mr. Kazuhiro Kitamura.

The Lahore IXP reflects a commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure. The launch underscores PTA & PITB's dedication to advancing the telecom and IT sector. This initiative paves way for a more competitive landscape, enabling both established entities and smaller operators to share the benefits of enhanced connectivity.

PTA remains committed to facilitating collaboration and innovation in the digital domain.

