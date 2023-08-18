JazzCash powers Pakistan’s biggest youth leadership bootcamp with million smiles

ISLAMABAD - This Independence Day, JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech player, partnered with Million Smiles Foundation for the country’s biggest Youth Leadership Bootcamp - Trek Venture 4.0.
The four-day boot camp hosted 120 delegates from over 60 prestigious universities across 35 cities nationwide. With representation from diverse cultures and minority groups in Pakistan, the boot camps aim to empower young students with digital skills and financial literacy.
The partnership aimed to hone leadership skills for young students through wilderness challenges, experiential learning, interactive sessions with industry leaders, and training on digital and financial literacy. The trainings were designed to engage the youth in meaningful sessions around digital and financial literacy and included sessions on JazzCash to introduce young students to the full range of possibilities offered by the platform, including kickstarting and growing small businesses.
At the ceremony, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “At Jazz, we remain committed to our purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of Pakistanis, especially the women and youth, through technology. Upskilling endeavours like the one with the Million Smiles Foundation have the power to cultivate future leaders who are major contributors to the nation-building process. Digital upskilling, both within the organization and outside, will remain a mainstay in our long-term empowerment and inclusion strategy.”
"By equipping young students with the tools to lead and innovate, we are building a brighter future for Pakistan as a whole,” said Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash. “These leadership training are not just an investment in their future, but a commitment to shaping a generation of trailblazers. We are honoured to be playing a part in creating an inclusive financial ecosystem for all.”
Zeshan Afzal, Co-founder of Million Smiles, added, “Youth is the driving force of a nation and is the seedtime of life. Pakistan has a 64% youth population. This holds massive potential as they will become the driving force for Pakistan's progress, and together with JazzCash, we are investing in youth development to make transformational leaders of tomorrow.”
JazzCash believes in nurturing young talent and allowing them to thrive in the corporate world. As a part of this partnership, gifted young scholars will be given the chance to be a part of JazzCash’s Associate Program. The program welcomes fresh university graduates, offering them a unique avenue to acquire hands-on experience across diverse disciplines within JazzCash, unlocking unparalleled personal and professional development opportunities.
As a GSMA’s Connected Women Initiative member, JazzCash has committed to increasing women’s participation in the fintech landscape. The company’s numerous programs aim to enhance digital literacy among young girls, create avenues for their financial freedom, and maximize female-led enterprises in the startup ecosystem. In line with this commitment, the partnership with Million Smiles will facilitate digital and financial literacy for future leaders, with a particular emphasis on empowering underrepresented groups.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 18, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|304.15
|Euro
|EUR
|326.5
|329.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.3
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.2
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.2
|81
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|80.2
|81
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices continued to increase on Friday in domestic market despite downward trend in the international bullion market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs300 to close at Rs225,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs193,158, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $6 to settle at $1,894 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver is Rs2,497 and Rs2,140.8, respectively.
