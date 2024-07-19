PITB commences Whizkids Summer Camp 2024

LAHORE – The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has kicked off its Whizkids summer camp, managed by PITB Incubation Wing, to enhance digital creativity & entrepreneurial skills among students.
Whizkids 2024 Summer Camp is offering free courses to young students ranging between the age of 08-17 [classified in two groups i.e. 8-12 & 13-17]. The summer camp has brought together students from diversified backgrounds offering standardized learning and knowledge sharing opportunities.
The courses ranging from Coding, Graphic Designing, Content Creation, Entrepreneurship, Marketing and Robotics etc are being tutored by industry’s leading professionals with an aim to develop a future-ready generation.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the Whizkidz Summer Camp is organized to instill the spirit of digital creativity & entrepreneurship among the school-going children.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
