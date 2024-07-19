Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign national

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Iffat Omar has shared the joyous news of her daughter Noor Jehan’s engagement to a foreign national on Instagram.

In the series of photos, the couple is seen holding hands, with Noor Jehan elegantly dressed in Western attire and her fiancé in a formal suit. The post radiates happiness and excitement as Iffat celebrates this significant milestone in her daughter's life.

Iffat expressed her excitement in the caption, stating, "My little girl got engaged❤️ officially a mom-in-law" To maintain a positive atmosphere, she has disabled the comments section on the post to avoid any negative remarks.

In addition to the photos, Iffat shared a video on Instagram featuring the couple in various poses, capturing their happiness. She thanked everyone who sent congratulatory messages and best wishes for her daughter’s engagement.

The announcement has garnered widespread attention, with fans and well-wishers celebrating the joyous occasion with Iffat and her family.