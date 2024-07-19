Search

Lifestyle

Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign national

06:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2024
iffat omar daughter engagement

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Iffat Omar has shared the joyous news of her daughter Noor Jehan’s engagement to a foreign national on Instagram.

In the series of photos, the couple is seen holding hands, with Noor Jehan elegantly dressed in Western attire and her fiancé in a formal suit. The post radiates happiness and excitement as Iffat celebrates this significant milestone in her daughter's life.

Iffat expressed her excitement in the caption, stating, "My little girl got engaged❤️ officially a mom-in-law" To maintain a positive atmosphere, she has disabled the comments section on the post to avoid any negative remarks.

In addition to the photos, Iffat shared a video on Instagram featuring the couple in various poses, capturing their happiness. She thanked everyone who sent congratulatory messages and best wishes for her daughter’s engagement.

The announcement has garnered widespread attention, with fans and well-wishers celebrating the joyous occasion with Iffat and her family.

Lifestyle

06:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign ...

03:02 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Ayesha Jahanzeb, Haris Ali settle domestic violence dispute

02:46 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Actor Tipu Sharif’s father passes away in Karachi

11:05 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Urvashi Rautela's private bathroom video leaked online

09:01 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Indian star player Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic part ways ...

10:25 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Dubai Princess Shaikha Mahra divorces husband on Instagram

Lifestyle

07:47 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Umair Jaswal's cryptic message on Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's ...

08:34 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Hania Aamir's new bold style sparks public debate

Advertisement

Latest

06:13 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Actress Iffat Omar shares photos of daughter's engagement to foreign national

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: