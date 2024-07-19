JCP recommends Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood as ad hoc SC judge

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday approved the appointment of Justice (retired) Tariq Masood Khosa as an ad hoc judge in the Supreme Court.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, reported that the Judicial Commission recommended appointing Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood as an ad hoc judge.

Sources indicated that the approval for Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood's name was given by a margin of 1-8.

The recommendation is for the appointment of Justice (retired) Tariq Masood as an ad hoc judge for one year, with Justice Muneeb Akhtar dissenting on his appointment.