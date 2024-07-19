JCP recommends Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood as ad hoc SC judge

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday approved the appointment of Justice (retired) Tariq Masood Khosa as an ad hoc judge in the Supreme Court.
The meeting, chaired by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, reported that the Judicial Commission recommended appointing Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood as an ad hoc judge.
Sources indicated that the approval for Justice (retired) Sardar Tariq Masood's name was given by a margin of 1-8.
The recommendation is for the appointment of Justice (retired) Tariq Masood as an ad hoc judge for one year, with Justice Muneeb Akhtar dissenting on his appointment.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|280.8
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
