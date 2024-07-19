Female tourist spotted performing indecent acts with Roman deity statue in Italy

ROME – The Italian police have launched a search for a woman tourist, who is accused of disrespecting an ancient Roman deity statue in historic city of Florence.

There is a statue of the Roman deity Bacchus that attracts a large number of tourists from around the world.

Police launched the action after images and videos of such incidents went viral on social media. The videos, according to social media, show the tourists kissing the status and making sexual acts with it.

The woman's identity is unclear from the videos and images but it appears that she was also under the influence of alcohol.

Police have started the search for the tourist woman with the help of colour of her T-shirt and shorts.

Italian authorities have stated that the woman tourist will not only be arrested but could also face lifelong bans from entering the city, along with penalties.