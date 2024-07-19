Who is Noorima Rehan, viral Pakistani singing sensation from Hunza Valley?

Pakistani teenager Noorima Rehan first gained widespread recognition last year after a video of her singing the iconic Indian song “In Aankhon Ki Masti” by Asha Bhosle went viral. Following this, she was invited to virtually join a star-studded lineup of performers at King Charles III’s coronation concert in May 2023.

But that was just the beginning.

Now 18, Noorima, from the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, is capturing both local and international attention with her debut on the latest season of Coke Studio, Pakistan’s longest-running annual TV music show.

Coke Studio Season 15 concluded with the release of its eleventh and final song, “Mehman” — which translates to guest — featuring Noorima alongside the powerful vocals of Zebunnisa (Zeb) Bangash, a singer-songwriter from Lahore, and Nizam ud Din Torwali from the remote town of Taip Se Ban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Since its release two weeks ago, the song has amassed nearly 5 million views on YouTube.

“My family supported me, my father supported me, and the community of Hunza and Gilgit supported me,” said Noorima, who is the eldest of five siblings and also a professional ice hockey player, in an interview. “So, I don’t think I faced any barriers that led to a gap between me and my passion for music.” She credited her family’s love for music for her success and interest in the field.

“My mother has a beautiful voice and sings very well. Even my father, brother, and sisters sing quite well. However, no one from my family has pursued music professionally. So, I am the only one who has chosen music as a career.”

Noorima, who will soon begin an undergraduate degree in sociology at Islamabad’s Iqra University on a scholarship, explained that her opportunity with Coke Studio came about after the show’s producer, Zulfikar Jabbar Khan, known as “Xulfi,” saw her Asha Bhosle rendition on YouTube. “Xulfi Bhai approached me after watching the clip, which led to my journey with Coke Studio,” she said.

"MEHMAAN"

A press release from Coke Studio described “Mehman” as a multi-artist collaboration that explores the theme of hospitality, not just on Earth but also from a higher, divine plane. The song speaks to those seeking answers and guidance from the sublime and its abundant wisdom. For Noorima, the song felt like she, Bangash, and Torwali were “dreaming together” of a return to Eden.

“This was my first time with them, and I had to record in a very short period,” she said. “But before that, they had shared the lyrics and melody with me, and I practiced. Then I went there, and after a little jamming session, we recorded the song.”

Noorima described being “a little nervous” at first since she had never recorded professionally before but found the Coke Studio team “very kind and helpful.”

“For me, the most interesting part of this journey was Nizam [Torwali],” she recalled. “I met him there. He was different and couldn’t speak Urdu. So, I tried to help him from my side. He was kind of funny. So, I enjoyed working with him a lot.”

It was also a dream come true for her to sing alongside Bangash, a well-established artist.

“From listening to her songs to performing with her was a big thing,” Noorima said. “She is very calm, kind, and humble. She helped me a lot throughout the journey.”

Noorima’s father, Rehan Shah, a local politician and gemstone dealer, expressed pride in his daughter’s achievements.

“We thank God she has been getting opportunities. Working with Coke Studio at such a young age is a proud moment for us,” Shah said. “Talent is hidden in a child, but the main thing is how we support them and nurture their talents. We have been supporting her and will continue to support her in music.”

“In our society, girls are often criticized for pursuing fields like music, and Noorima is no exception. You face criticism because a girl is singing songs. But we will fight against this social pressure and always support our children.”

