Noor encourages Mahira to seek Allah's Guidance in difficult times

08:13 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Mahira Khan, Noor Bukhari
Recently, the renowned and immensely talented Pakistani television and film actor, Mahira Khan, courageously opened up about her ongoing battle with mental illness, shedding light on the profound impact it has had on her life. Mahira Khan candidly discussed her struggle with severe depression, revealing the depths of her emotional turmoil.

In her own words, she expressed, "I felt shattered, engulfed by a deep depression, especially after the controversy surrounding those pictures. It was at this low point that I sought medical help, only to receive the diagnosis of manic depression. The doctor informed me that I had been silently grappling with this condition for six long years. Since then, I have been on antidepressant medication for seven years." Khan's revelation struck a chord with many, quickly capturing the public's attention and igniting conversations everywhere.

Notably, acclaimed actress Noor Bukhari also weighed in on Mahira Khan's video. She offered her heartfelt advice to Mahira, encouraging her to find solace in her faith and reconnect with Allah. She extended her prayers for Mahira's healing, commenting, "Revert back to your Rab Allah… When you are in the midst of such emotions, your soul yearns for a connection. It's a call to rediscover your path. May Allah ease your pain."

However, her well-intentioned advice drew mixed reactions from social media users. Some expressed concerns, asserting that depression is a serious mental health condition that requires professional treatment and often medication to alleviate its symptoms. They emphasized the importance of acknowledging that depression can be as debilitating as any physical ailment and that it sometimes leads individuals to contemplate suicide.

Some individuals even urged Noor to refrain from making religious judgments on social media, as they believed that only Mahira Khan truly knew the nature of her spiritual connection with Allah and that her relationship with faith was deeply personal.

Amid the heated debate, Noor Bukhari shared an explanation for her initial comment. She revealed that she has personally experienced similar challenges in her life, which has given her the ability to empathize with Mahira's situation.

Mahira Khan reveals struggle with bipolar disorder "triggered by SRK’s 'Raees"

