Will continue to fight terrorism till the end, says COAS Asim Munir after deadly Bannu attack

Web Desk 08:36 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Friday that Pakistan Army will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end.

The army chief expressed the resolve during his visit to Bannu a day after nine soldiers embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blasted himself near military convoy in Jani Khel area. 

COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He also visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. Gen Asim Munir appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. 

“Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge, ” COAS emphasised. 

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, Gen Asim said: “The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.” 

“We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The Nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he further said.   

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Nine soldiers martyred as suicide bomber targets Pakistan Army convoy in Bannu

