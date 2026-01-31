DG ISPR visits Jamia Darul Uloom Korangi, receives warm welcome from Religious Scholars

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Chaudhry Ahmed Sharif, visited Jamia Darul Uloom Korangi, where he was warmly welcomed by Mufti Taqi Usmani and other prominent religious scholars.

During the meeting, the scholars pledged their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army’s mission to safeguard national security and combat terrorism. Mufti Taqi Usmani praised the armed forces for their tireless efforts and vowed full cooperation in their endeavors.

Special prayers were offered after Friday prayers for the integrity of Pakistan and the continued success of the military, highlighting a strong alliance between religious leadership and national defense.